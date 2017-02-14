Cambridgeshire & Peterborough "Need £8bn" To Transform NHS

Greater Anglia Sets Out 10 Year Plan
Greater Anglia has set out the key East Anglian rail infrastructure upgrade priorities which it believes need to be delivered over the next decade.
Cambridgeshire & Peterborough would need £8bn to perform a radical overhaul of their NHS services, according to the British Medical Association.
This comes as the BMA says there's "nowhere near enough" funding to deliver plans to transform the NHS in England.
They've gathered figures from 37 regions looking at how to reduce costs, change services and improve care.
To perform a complete Sustainability and Transformation Plans, Cambridgeshire and Peterborough say they'd need £8bn.
In Lincolnshire, the figure's considerably lower; but it's still just over £2bn.
The BMA is forecasting a national shortfall of least 9-and-a-half billion pounds, and say the reforms are fast becoming completely unworkable.
Funding Gap To Fill And Regeneration Planned - Public To Have Say Now
Victim Described As 25-35, 6' Tall And With Strawberry Blonde Ponytail
If you're on a date, or in asocial situation that's uncomfortable, you can now Ask For Angela around Cambridgeshire.
