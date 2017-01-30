East of England MEP Supports Trump's US Ban

A Conservative MEP for the East of England has come out in support of US President Trump's ban on people from seven Muslim nations entering America.

David Campbell Bannerman - who defected to UKIP in 2004, then back to the Tory Party in 2011 - Tweeted yesterday: "@realDonaldTrump was elected to make USA safer (& wealthier). These travel bans a matter for US. Reassuring to see fast action can be taken"