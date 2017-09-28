Greater Anglia Announces Further Strike Action

By Bev Rimmer

Greater Anglia workers are to stage more strikes, in the row over guards on trains.



The train provider, that gets passengers around in Cambridge, Ely and Peterborough, will already see some RMT union members walk out next week.

Now, Heart understands there is to be a ban on overtime and rest-day working, starting from October 10.

It's thought this will last for around one month.

Mick Cash, who's General Secretary of the RMT, says Greater Anglia has "failed to address" member concerns over safety, if guards lose their jobs.

Richard Dean is from Greater Anglia, and countered: "We are open for talks with the RMT in the hope that we can avert the strike.

"However, we know our customers don't want to see their services cancelled, so we have spent several months training back office staff so that they can fill in for conductors."

Greater Anglia has also told Heart it plans to run a full service during next week's strikes on Tuesday and Thursday.