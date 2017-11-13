Have Your Say On Potential New Busway For West Cambridge

13 November 2017, 16:00

Cambridge Guided Busway

It's the Marmite of Cambridge - but no matter if you love or hate the Guided Busway, the Greater Cambridge Partnership wants to hear YOUR views on proposals for a new one.

They're looking at linking the west of Cambridge to the city centre, and providing a new park-and-ride in Cambourne.

Two of the three proposals for the idea, that wouldn't become a reality until 2031, involve going on existing roads.

A third option would see something similar to the St Ives Busway in place - where buses would skip across the countryside and avoid the roads altogether.

Chris Tunstall, who's the Director of Transport at the Greater Cambridge Partnership, told Heart: "With 8,800 new homes planned in communities along these roads by 2031, demand for commuting trips to the city are expected to grow by up to 30 percent.

"It's our children we have to think about as well - they'll be the ones needing to get around in 2031."

The Cambourne to Cambridge scheme will host 18 public events from now 'til Christmas, where you can have a closer look at the plans and what they might mean for you.

They are as follows:

Monday 20 November
Madingley Road Park & Ride 7:00am – 8:30am
Madingley Village Hall 5:00pm – 7:00pm

Tuesday 21 November
Cambourne Village College 12:00pm – 2:00pm
The Vine Inter-Church Primary, Cambourne 2:30pm – 4:00pm

Wednesday 22 November
Papworth Hospital 12:00pm – 2:00pm

Thursday 23 November
St Neots Market Square 9:00am – 11:00am
Tesco, St Neots 12:00pm – 2:00pm
Hardwick Primary School 2:45pm – 4:30pm

Saturday 25 November
Cambridge Market Square 10:00am – 2:00pm

Monday 27 November
Trumpington Park & Ride 7:30am – 8:30am
Tesco, Bar Hill 12:00pm – 2:00pm
Hauser Forum, Cambridge 4:00pm – 8:30pm

Tuesday 28 November
Cambridge Biomedical Campus 11:30am – 1:30pm

Wednesday 29 November
Coton Primary School 6:00pm – 8:00pm
Comberton Village College 2:30pm – 3:30pm

Thursday 30 November
St John’s College School, Cambridge 3:00pm – 4:00pm

Sunday 3 December
Cambridge RUFC 10:00am – 12:00pm

Monday 11 December
Cambridge Belfry Hotel, Cambourne 4:00pm – 8:30pm

To fill in the public consultation survey, go to: www.greatercambridge.org.uk/cambournetocambridge

Trending on Heart

Peter Andre Cheeky Photo

Can You Spot Something Rude About This Snap Peter Andre Took Of Wife Emily?
Ben and Phil Mitchell, EastEnders

EastEnders' Harry Reid Says He Didn't See His Exit Coming

Sam Faiers, picture, baby girl,

Sam Faiers Shares FIRST Snap Of Newborn As She Gushes Over Sex Of The Baby
Ruth Leaves Strictly

WATCH: Ruth Langsford Waved Strictly Goodbye Thanks To This Dance Routine

Latest News

See more Latest News

demonic baby asset twitter

Man Proves He's Haunted By 'Baby Ghost' And The Video Is Freaking Us Out!

Tottenham's Eric Dier will captain England for the second match running on Tuesday

Barry van Peer suffers 'dartitis' during Gary Anderson defeat at the Grand Slam of Darts

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News