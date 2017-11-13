Have Your Say On Potential New Busway For West Cambridge

It's the Marmite of Cambridge - but no matter if you love or hate the Guided Busway, the Greater Cambridge Partnership wants to hear YOUR views on proposals for a new one.

They're looking at linking the west of Cambridge to the city centre, and providing a new park-and-ride in Cambourne.





Two of the three proposals for the idea, that wouldn't become a reality until 2031, involve going on existing roads.





A third option would see something similar to the St Ives Busway in place - where buses would skip across the countryside and avoid the roads altogether.





Chris Tunstall, who's the Director of Transport at the Greater Cambridge Partnership, told Heart: "With 8,800 new homes planned in communities along these roads by 2031, demand for commuting trips to the city are expected to grow by up to 30 percent.





"It's our children we have to think about as well - they'll be the ones needing to get around in 2031."





The Cambourne to Cambridge scheme will host 18 public events from now 'til Christmas, where you can have a closer look at the plans and what they might mean for you.





They are as follows:





Monday 20 November

Madingley Road Park & Ride 7:00am – 8:30am

Madingley Village Hall 5:00pm – 7:00pm





Tuesday 21 November

Cambourne Village College 12:00pm – 2:00pm

The Vine Inter-Church Primary, Cambourne 2:30pm – 4:00pm





Wednesday 22 November

Papworth Hospital 12:00pm – 2:00pm





Thursday 23 November

St Neots Market Square 9:00am – 11:00am

Tesco, St Neots 12:00pm – 2:00pm

Hardwick Primary School 2:45pm – 4:30pm





Saturday 25 November

Cambridge Market Square 10:00am – 2:00pm





Monday 27 November

Trumpington Park & Ride 7:30am – 8:30am

Tesco, Bar Hill 12:00pm – 2:00pm

Hauser Forum, Cambridge 4:00pm – 8:30pm





Tuesday 28 November

Cambridge Biomedical Campus 11:30am – 1:30pm





Wednesday 29 November

Coton Primary School 6:00pm – 8:00pm

Comberton Village College 2:30pm – 3:30pm





Thursday 30 November

St John’s College School, Cambridge 3:00pm – 4:00pm





Sunday 3 December

Cambridge RUFC 10:00am – 12:00pm





Monday 11 December

Cambridge Belfry Hotel, Cambourne 4:00pm – 8:30pm



