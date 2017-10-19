Jail For Violent Attacker Who Broke Woman's Nose In Peterborough

19 October 2017, 08:14

Jailed for 10 years

By Bev Rimmer

A violent man, who lashed out at people in Peterborough for no apparent reason, has been jailed for ten years.

Rockiwel Campbell (38) of Palmerston Road broke a woman's nose and beat another woman in the face and head before stealing her phone in July. 

He didn't stop there, either. Another of Campbell's victims was a young father, who was out for a walk with his child on Broadway. The man was punched in the neck. 

After police were called, Campbell was arrested at the scene of his last assault on a group of people. 

Detective Constable Aaz Tourabi said: "This was a particularly nasty and unprovoked attack on several people. 

"The sentence reflects the seriousness of Campbell's offences and the impact on the victims." 

Campbell received an extended sentence of ten years and two months, comprising a custodial term of 98 months and an extension period of two years for robbery and was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £170.

He was also sentenced to 12 months imprisonment, to run concurrent, for assault occasioning actual bodily harm and received four months for each count of assault by beating, also to run concurrently.

Trending on Heart

Scarlett Moffatt Single

Scarlett Moffatt Confirms Heartbreak After Boyfriend Dumps Her On Her Birthday
Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes Strictly

Eamonn Holmes Opens Up About Ruth Falling Victim To The 'Strictly Curse'

Coronation Street Death

There Will Be A Shock Death On Coronation Street Tonight

Blue Nun This Morning

WATCH! Holly Willoughby Downs Wine As This Morning Takes Bizarre Turn!

Latest News

See more Latest News

Xavier Rolet to step down as boss of London Stock Exchange Group

Low pay 'endemic' as workers struggle to progress, says study

UK banks linked to money laundering in South Africa

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News