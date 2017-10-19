Jail For Violent Attacker Who Broke Woman's Nose In Peterborough

By Bev Rimmer

A violent man, who lashed out at people in Peterborough for no apparent reason, has been jailed for ten years.

Rockiwel Campbell (38) of Palmerston Road broke a woman's nose and beat another woman in the face and head before stealing her phone in July.

He didn't stop there, either. Another of Campbell's victims was a young father, who was out for a walk with his child on Broadway. The man was punched in the neck.

After police were called, Campbell was arrested at the scene of his last assault on a group of people.

Detective Constable Aaz Tourabi said: "This was a particularly nasty and unprovoked attack on several people.

"The sentence reflects the seriousness of Campbell's offences and the impact on the victims."

Campbell received an extended sentence of ten years and two months, comprising a custodial term of 98 months and an extension period of two years for robbery and was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £170.

He was also sentenced to 12 months imprisonment, to run concurrent, for assault occasioning actual bodily harm and received four months for each count of assault by beating, also to run concurrently.