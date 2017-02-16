Local Businesses Among Those "Named & Shamed" For Missing Worker Payments

Cambridgeshire & Peterborough "Need £800m" To Transform NHS
Cambridgeshire & Peterborough would need £800m to perform a radical overhaul of their NHS services, according to the British Medical Association.
360 businesses have been named and shamed for underpaying thousands of workers a total of almost £1million.
The Government list has mostly small retailers on it, but also names Debenhams who are accused of underpaying 12,000 workers by £135,000.
The company is blaming a technical error in its payroll.
Across Cambridgeshire and Lincolnshire, the following businesses were included on the list:
- Stephen's Family Butchers Ltd, St Ives, failed to pay £3,542.90 to three workers
- Beaumont Healthcare Limited, St Neots, failed to pay £2,640.06 to two workers
- Lakenheath Fab Limited, failed to pay £2,297.71 to one worker
- Wykeham Staff Services Limited, Spalding, failed to pay £660.76 to 16 workers
- A Class Care Limited, Cambridge, failed to pay £618.30 to one worker
- Mr Mohan Sahota trading as Toni's Fish Bar, Peterborough, failed to pay £522.86 to one worker
- H.R.H Nurseries Ltd, Girton, failed to pay £472.10 to one worker
Greater Anglia has set out the key East Anglian rail infrastructure upgrade priorities which it believes need to be delivered over the next decade.
Funding Gap To Fill And Regeneration Planned - Public To Have Say Now
Victim Described As 25-35, 6' Tall And With Strawberry Blonde Ponytail
