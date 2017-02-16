Local Businesses Among Those "Named & Shamed" For Missing Worker Payments

By Bev Rimmer, 16th February 2017, 10:35

British money

Comments

360 businesses have been named and shamed for underpaying thousands of workers a total of almost £1million.

The Government list has mostly small retailers on it, but also names Debenhams who are accused of underpaying 12,000 workers by £135,000.

The company is blaming a technical error in its payroll.

Across Cambridgeshire and Lincolnshire, the following businesses were included on the list:

- Stephen's Family Butchers Ltd, St Ives, failed to pay £3,542.90 to three workers

- Beaumont Healthcare Limited, St Neots, failed to pay £2,640.06 to two workers

- Lakenheath Fab Limited, failed to pay £2,297.71 to one worker

- Wykeham Staff Services Limited, Spalding, failed to pay £660.76 to 16 workers

- A Class Care Limited, Cambridge, failed to pay £618.30 to one worker

- Mr Mohan Sahota trading as Toni's Fish Bar, Peterborough, failed to pay £522.86 to one worker

- H.R.H Nurseries Ltd, Girton, failed to pay £472.10 to one worker

Recently Played Tracks

To listen live, choose your preferred location:

Go

On TV: 75 Should've Been Number 1s!

2pm - 7pm

Watch heart TV

Don't Miss

Heart VIP

Local

Autumn Weather

Find your local four day weather report here.

Listening To Radio Win With Heart

Make Heart the soundtrack to your day and you could be a winner with great prizes up for grabs throughout the day.

Follow Heart Cambridgeshire on Twitter