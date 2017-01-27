Man Arrested In Cambridge Over Football Abuse Allegations

Tributes Paid To Grandfather Killed In Royston Fire Engine Crash
Tributes have been paid to the man killed when a fire engine turned over in Royston last week.
A man in his 70s, from Cambridge, has been arrested by police investigating historical allegations of abuse related to football.
Detectives took him into custody on suspicion of indecency with children, and indecent assault.
Officers from Cambridgeshire Police say they are working closely with a number of partners, including the Football Association, Cambridge and Peterborough United and the local children's safeguarding boards for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.
They are encouraging anyone who may have concerns about the allegations to contact them, via the 101 non-emergency number, or the NSPCC on 0808 800 5000.
Tributes have been paid to the man killed when a fire engine turned over in Royston last week.
12 Years In Jail For Peterborough Man Who Terrorised A Family And Then Robbed Them
Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Fire Authority are asking residents if they'd support a rise of 1.9% to its proportion of council tax for 2017/18.
The Herts, Beds and Cambridgeshire Roads Policing Unit is investigating after a fire engine tipped over en route to an emergency and crushed a pedestrian in Royston...
2pm - 3pm
Deposit £10 to get a £40 Welcome Bonus - That's £50 to play bingo, slots and more!*
Over 50 tracks to make you feel-good. New album out now...
Find your local four day weather report here.
Make Heart the soundtrack to your day and you could be a winner with great prizes up for grabs throughout the day.
Comments