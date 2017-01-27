Man Arrested In Cambridge Over Football Abuse Allegations

By Bev Rimmer

Cambs Police logo

A man in his 70s, from Cambridge, has been arrested by police investigating historical allegations of abuse related to football.

Detectives took him into custody on suspicion of indecency with children, and indecent assault.

 

Officers from Cambridgeshire Police say they are working closely with a number of partners, including the Football Association, Cambridge and Peterborough United and the local children's safeguarding boards for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.

They are encouraging anyone who may have concerns about the allegations to contact them, via the 101 non-emergency number, or the NSPCC on 0808 800 5000.

