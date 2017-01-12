Man Charged With St Ives Murder

By Bev Rimmer

Sign

Comments

40-year-old Matthew Sharpe is due at Cambridge Magistrates Court later.

Officers were called at about 12.40pm with reports of violence in Houghton Road and on arrival found two people injured.  28 year-old Andrew Hasler, of Houghton Way in St Ives, died at the scene. 

A 27 year-old woman from Huntingdon suffered serious injuries and was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge. She was released on Tuesday. 

Andrew's family released the following statement:

"Andrew was a much loved son, brother, grandson, nephew and friend. Kind hearted and living his life to the full, he came into the world early and has left us far too soon. We miss you Andrew.

The family is grateful for kind words from the many whose lives were touched by Andrew. We respectfully ask to be left to come to terms with our loss in private."

Recently Played Tracks

To listen live, choose your preferred location:

Go

On TV: 26 Greatest Movie Songs

3pm - 5pm

Watch heart TV

  • Righteous Brothers Unchained Melody

    Now

    iTunes

  • Bee Gees Stayin' Alive

    16:21

    iTunes

  • Elton John Can You Feel The Love Tonight

    16:18

    iTunes

  • R. Kelly I Believe I Can Fly

    16:13

    iTunes

Don't Miss

Heart VIP

Local

Autumn Weather

Find your local four day weather report here.

Listening To Radio Win With Heart

Make Heart the soundtrack to your day and you could be a winner with great prizes up for grabs throughout the day.

Follow Heart Cambridgeshire on Twitter