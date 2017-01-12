Man Charged With St Ives Murder

40-year-old Matthew Sharpe is due at Cambridge Magistrates Court later.

Officers were called at about 12.40pm with reports of violence in Houghton Road and on arrival found two people injured. 28 year-old Andrew Hasler, of Houghton Way in St Ives, died at the scene.

A 27 year-old woman from Huntingdon suffered serious injuries and was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge. She was released on Tuesday.

Andrew's family released the following statement:

"Andrew was a much loved son, brother, grandson, nephew and friend. Kind hearted and living his life to the full, he came into the world early and has left us far too soon. We miss you Andrew.

The family is grateful for kind words from the many whose lives were touched by Andrew. We respectfully ask to be left to come to terms with our loss in private."