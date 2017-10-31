Man Stabbed In Cambourne Named By Police

31 October 2017, 11:07

Chris West - stabbed to death in Cambourne

By Bev Rimmer

A 30-year-old man, killed in Cambourne in a stabbing at the weekend, has been named as Chris West.

He was one of two people attacked with a knife in Monkfield Lane in the early hours of Saturday.

Police responded to reports of violence there at around 12.35am

A post-mortem examination showed Mr West died as a result of a stab wound to the heart.

The other victim, a 26-year-old man, is recovering from his injuries in Papworrth Hospital. 

Mr West's family have said in a statement: "Anyone who knew Chris knows exactly what should be written here.

"No amount of words would ever describe the loss of such a big and unique personality, whose immeasurable love for his wife, family and friends leaves us all with the most treasured memories.

"As difficult as this tragic time is we would like to thank everyone for their kinds words and support, and also ask for privacy through this difficult time."

Kai Nazir, 19, of The Crescent, on St Neots appeared at Peterborough Magistrates Court yesterday, charged with murder and grievous bodily harm with intent.

He is appearing at Cambridge Crown Court this afternoon.

