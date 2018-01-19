More Support For Rail Passengers With Disabilities In Cambridgeshire & Peterborough

Train passengers in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, who have mobility or communication difficulties, now have a quick way to get help.

The Travel Support Card, that's being used on Great Northern services, can be shown to rail staff. It will outline the specific needs of the user.

It has a “How You Can Help Me” space, that the passenger fills in, with more room for emergency contacts and journey details.

Regular journeymakers can keep the card to use on every trip; or a new card for each journey can be picked up from any staffed station.