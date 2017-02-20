New Amazon Jobs Coming To Cambridge & Peterborough

By Bev Rimmer, 20th February 2017, 09:57

Boxes in Amazon warehouse

Comments

Amazon UK has announced it's creating 5,000 new jobs.

A proportion of these will be at its Development Centre in Cambridge. 

That's where staff work on things like Prime Air - the website's proposed delivery system by drone. 

Amazon's said more than 1,500 roles will be created at UK Development Centres by the end of 2017. 

The online retailer has also announced it'll be opening three new Fulfilment Centres, in Tilbury, Doncaster and Daventry. 

More jobs will open up at the Fulfilment Centre in Peterborough, where ordered stock gets sorted for delivery.

