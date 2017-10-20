New Blood Unit At Addenbrooke's Praised By Patients & Family

20 October 2017, 07:38

Addenbrookes

By Bev Rimmer

A new blood unit at Addenbrooke's Hospital has thanked a woman from Saffron Walden, for helping them get new life-saving equipment.

Hazel Mack, 65, raised more than £8,000 for a platelet agitator, in her husband Brian's memory.

The machine makes sure blood, that's needed for transfusions, doesn't clot before it can be used.

Brian died on Valentine's Day this year, after a two-year battle with cancer.

Hazel told Heart: "He hated hospitals so much, you could say the only agitator was him!

"But the staff were wonderful, and calmed him down every time when he was panicking and stressing about his chemotherapy.

"When Brian died, I wanted to give something back to the hospital that treated him so well - and instead of flowers at his funeral, I asked for donations instead."

The platelet agitator is just one part of the Cambridge hospital's brand new haemotology centre.

It opened on Wednesday afternoon, and has far more space than the old unit, that was known as E10.

Mervyn Martin, 67, a patient who's in remission from bone cancer, told Heart: "It's natural to be worried when you find out you need to go here for treatment, so a lot of people will take someone with them.

"In the old E10 unit, it was common to see people standing while they waited, sometimes for an hour. It was so cramped - and not good for patients or staff."

The new day unit has moved down to ground level, from the tenth floor. There are 23 beds, four side rooms, and a quiet room. 

Addenbrooke's Hospital sees around 7,000 patients a year with blood disorders.

Trending on Heart

X factor judges

Simon Cowell Hints Which Judge Might Not Return In X Factor Line-Up Change
Robert, Terri and Bindi Irwin.

Steve Irwin's Family Return To Continue His Legacy

Halloween Quiz

QUIZ: Find Out Who You're Destined To Be This Halloween!

Dancing on Ice Judge Confirmed

The New 'Dancing On Ice' Judge Has No Ice Skating Experience!

Latest News

See more Latest News

Google owner Alphabet leads $1bn funding round for Uber rival Lyft

Kansas City Chiefs 30-31 Oakland Raiders: Derek Carr throws late game-winning TD in dramatic finish

Obama and Bush take aim at Trump in separate speeches

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News