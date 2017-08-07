New Cycleway Promises To Link Up Cambridge & Melbourn

By Bev Rimmer, 7th August 2017, 07:38

Details about where the Harston route will go

Comments

£1.2million is being spent on a new Cambridge cycleway, that starts getting built from this morning.

The Harston route is being billed as the "missing link" between the city and Melbourn, along the A10.

The 3m wide shared foot and cycleway will be on the west side of the High Street.

The work is starting at the southern end of the village, and continuing north to London Road.

Improvements are due to last for around 18 weeks; and during this time, shops and businesses in the area will be open as usual.

During the work, there will be two-way temporary traffic lights in place for most of the time.

When traffic's at its lowest during the school holidays the lights will be in operation between 8am and 5pm (from Monday 7 August until 1 September).

After this, the lights will be in place between 9.30am and 3.30pm.

Cllr Ian Bates chairman of the County Council’s Economy and Environment Committee, said, “The new cycleway aims to create a positive impact on the community. It will reduce traffic, promote a healthy lifestyle by encouraging people to cycle and walk. The project has been well received by local residents and businesses.”

The work is being funded through the £10.1 million Cycle City Ambition Fund programme, provided by the Department for Transport to encourage more people to cycle, more safely, more often in Cambridge.

Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman Vanished The Soham Murders: 15 Years On

Fifteen years on from the Soham murders that made international headlines, residents say the town must move on - but not forget.

Recently Played Tracks

To listen live, choose your preferred station:

Go

Stay tuned...

Watch heart TV

  • Now playing: The best feel good music

Don't Miss

Heart VIP

Local

Autumn Weather

Find your local four day weather report here.

Listening To Radio Win With Heart

Make Heart the soundtrack to your day and you could be a winner with great prizes up for grabs throughout the day.

Follow Heart Cambridgeshire on Twitter