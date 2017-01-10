NHS Attacks In Cambs Up 46%

New Support For Ex-Military In Peterborough
Heart has discovered there were 57 attacks on NHS staff at our local hospitals across Cambridgeshire last year.
That's a 46% increase compared to the figure 5 years ago.
Ambulance staff alone have also been subjected to 155 assaults last year across the East.
Heart spoke to Dill Patell, a senior paramedic at the East of England Ambulance Service.
Mr Patell told Heart he was assaulted last summer, after treating a man who asked him for a lift.
He described it: "I see him look over at me and I see him giving me eye contact. He towered over the police, he stood up and chinned me one. A police officer showed me a bite mark he had on his hand."
"We get threatened where we know it's not an empty threat. A few times I've had to run, pick up the pace more than once. I got threatened with a hammer once. A guy chased me and I had to just drop my kit."
But Mr Patell added he forgives the man who hit him: "I almost sympathise with him - he's done something stupid, I like to think it wasn't personal. He was almost certainly drunk and I;m pretty sure he regrets doing it. He's had to do different work so it's had a pretty reasonable impact on his life."
