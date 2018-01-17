Peterborough Hydrotherapy Pool Users Relieved To See It Open Again

Peterborough's hydrotherapy pool has officially been re-opened after nearly a year of repairs.

The pool, on Dogsthorpe Road, sprang an inconvenient leak last March, and has had to be closed since then.

Lynn Staples was a regular user before the closure, and went along for the official re-opening.

She told Heart she can't wait to be back in the water.