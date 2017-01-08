Peterborough United In FA Cup Action
Peterborough United are in action against Chelsea this afternoon.
The FA Cup 3rd Round match is being played at Stamford Bridge.
Our reporter is outside the ground with the fans. Check out our pictures.
Cambridgeshire Is Honoured By The Queen
See the list of local people given New Year's Honours here
High Court To Look At Peterborough Watchdog?
Which? Demands Review Into Trading Standards Over Whirlpool Dryers Safety Alert
Cambs Fire Reveal New Recruits
Twenty people - including a grandfather of seven and a stunt rider - have switched careers and joined Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue.
