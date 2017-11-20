Peterborough's Cool Community Fridge Gets Excellent Reception

20 November 2017, 08:13

Community care in Peterborough helps the hungry

By Bev Rimmer

Organisers behind a community fridge in Peterborough say it has been getting hundreds of visits, just a couple of weeks after first opening.

The facility, at West Raven Community Cafe, is stocked with excess food from local shops and farms - and anyone is allowed to take what they like.

Cocoa Fowler's the founder of Food For Nought, a charity that's been helping stock the fridge.

He told Heart: "The level of food poverty, and food need, is unacceptable in the UK.

"And we waste so much food - I can tell you for a fact, I can get rid of 14 tonnes a week."

Karen Igo, from the Peterborough Environment City Trust, added: "When tonnes of food goes to landfill, and you think about 22,000 people in the Peterborough area needing to use a foodbank, it's unbelievable."

Joanne is one person being helped by the community fridge.

She told Heart: "I'm unemployed, and on Universal Credit. It just doesn't last very long.

"The community fridge really helps me out, because at least I get a meal every day."

