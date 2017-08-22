Police In Stamford Not To Blame For Driver Death 2 Years Ago

Cambridge School One Of Highest-Scoring For A Level Results
A Level Results are out, and one Cambridge sixth form is celebrating 87% of its students getting A or A* grades.
Independent police investigators say officers, who had spoken to a drunk driver in Stamford minutes before he died, were not to blame for his death.
62-year-old John McKeown was killed two years ago, after losing control of the Nissan Micra he was driving and hitting a wall in Wharf Road.
He died later of his injuries in hospital.
Just a few minutes earlier, he had been pulled over for not wearing a seatbelt.
A post-mortem examination later found that Mr McKeown had been over the drink-drive limit.
Mr McKeown's family questioned why he was left in control of the car if he had been stopped, and was drunk.
The IPCC said that police contact with the driver was minimal, and their actions did not contribute to his death.
South Lincolnshire farms have been hit hard by rural crime this year, with more than £2million worth of damage done since January.
Network Rail Use Dedicated Rail Crane To Start Lifting De-railed Wagons At Manea
It's hoped passenger trains will be running on the Ely to Peterborough line again by Monday.
