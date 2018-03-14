Professor Stephen Hawking Dies In Cambridge

Professor Stephen Hawking has died at the age of 76.

The world famous scientist's family say he passed away at his home in Cambridge in the early hours of this morning.



He'd contracted Motor Neurone Disease in his early 20s, and was given just 2 years to live, but went on to become one of the world's most renowned physicists - writing many books including a Brief History of Time, which sold more than 10 million copies



His children have released a statement calling him "a great scientist and an extraordinary man whose work and legacy will live on for many years."



He was given more than a dozen honorary degrees throughout his career and was awarded the CBE in 1982.



In 2014 - the story of his life and career was made into an Oscar winning film - 'The Theory Of Everything', and was played by Eddie Redmayne.



The University of Cambridge, where Professor Hawking studied and worked, will open a book of condolence.