Queen's Birthday Honours - Cambridgeshire

The Queen's Birthday Honours List has been published.

Here are the people from Cambridgeshire receiving honours.

DBE

Mrs Veronica Anne (Polly) Courtice, LVO. Director, Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership. For services to Sustainability Leadership. (Cambridgeshire)

Dr Eben Christopher Upton. Chief executive Officer, Raspberry Pi (Trading) Ltd. For services to Business and Education. (Cambridgeshire)

OBE

Professor Georgina Emma Mary Born, FBA. Professor of Music and Anthropology, University of Oxford. For services to Musicology, Anthropology and Higher Education. (Cambridgeshire)

Neil Andrew Patrick Carson. Formerly chief executive officer, Johnson Matthey, and Chair, Chemistry Growth Partnership. For services to the Chemical Industry. (Balsham, Cambridgeshire)

Professor Susan Elizabeth Gathercole. Director, Cognition and Brain Sciences Unit, Medical Research Council. For services to Psychology and Education. (Great Shelford, Cambridgeshire)

Ms Susie Hargreaves. Chief executive officer, Internet Watch Foundation. For services to Online Child Protection. (Histon, Cambridgeshire)

Dr Sara Felicity Oldfield. Formerly secretary general, Botanic Gardens Conservation International. For services to the Conservation and Protection of Wild Tree Species Worldwide. (Cambridgeshire)

Allen George Packwood. Director, Churchill Archives Centre. For services to Archives and Scholarship. (Cambridgeshire)

Ms Hayley Turner. For services to Horseracing. (Newmarket, Suffolk)

Iain George Crighton. Chair, Living Sport. For services to Sport in Peterborough. (Peterborough, Cambridgeshire)

MBE

Ms Angelina Carol Quamina. Executive Officer. Ministry of Defence. For services to US Air Force Personnel and their Families at RAF Lakenheath Suffolk.

Christian Raphael. For services to People with Complex and Severe Disabilities in the East of England. (Cambridgeshire)

Mrs Robyn Alice Patricia Dalby-Stockwell. For services to Children with Learning Difficulties. (Cambridgeshire)

Peter Ellis Brown. For services to World War Two Aviation Heritage. (Cambridgeshire)

Ms Fiona Evelyn Duncan. Senior Administrator Department of Physiology, Development and Neuroscience, University of Cambridge. For services to Higher Education. (Cambridgeshire)

Antonio De Matteis. Chief Volunteer Fire Officer, Peterborough Volunteer Fire Brigade. For voluntary service to Fire and Rescue Services in Peterborough. (Peterborough, Cambridgeshire)