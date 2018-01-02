Rail Fare Protest Hits Ely Station

Protesters gathered at Ely rail station this morning, after train fares went up by an average of 3.4% - the biggest rise in five years.

They were joined by East of England MEP Alex Mayer, who said it was time for a complete overhaul of the system.

She told Heart: "Season tickets from Ely to London have now gone over £5000 a year. It's completely eye-watering.

"People are really feeling the pinch, and enough is enough."

One commuter, who's being going between Cambridge and Ely for a few months now, doesn't think it's fair that prices should rise when the service isn't improving.

He told us: "In four months, the train I get has only been on time twice. Any kind of mildly-adverse weather conditions, and the whole network grinds to a halt.

"My train is either delayed, or cancelled completely. When it's here, you can't get a seat - so no, I'm not a big fan. Wages haven't gone up, so why should rail fares?"

For Sam, who's a student often travelling to Cambridge, it's a similar issue.

He said: "I go there from Guildford at least twice a month to see my partner. With a young person's rail card, it costs me about £35.

"I dread to think what it would cost without that. I don't know if I would be able to afford it."

The average price rise, of 3.4%, is relevant for Greater Anglia services. Great Northern trains are 3.3% more expensive.

But for CrossCountry commuters - who may use the service to get to Stansted Airport or Birmingham - they will be paying 4.1% more for their rail fares from today.