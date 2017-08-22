Royston Station To Make Parking Easier With ANPR

By Bev Rimmer, 22nd August 2017, 12:39

Great Northern Train

Comments

We'll soon be able to forget faffing about with coins and tickets, when we park up at Royston train station.

Number plate recognition cameras are going to allow us a little more time and ease to get on our train.

The new systems will be installed by the end of September, and will enable online payments up until midnight on the day of the journey being made. 

Royston is one of 25 stations, owned by Great Northern, that'll be getting upgraded technology.

All we'll need to do is enter registration numbers at the payment point, and walk straight through to get the train.

Anyone with a season ticket will be put on the system automatically.

Recently Played Tracks

To listen live, choose your preferred station:

Go

  • Justin Timberlake Can't Stop The Feeling

    15:39

  • Pointer Sisters I'm So Excited

    15:36

  • Olly Murs feat. Louisa Johnson Unpredictable

    15:32

  • James Morrison & Nelly Furtado Broken Strings

    15:29

    iTunes

Stay tuned...

Watch heart TV

  • Now playing: The best feel good music

Don't Miss

Heart VIP

Local

Autumn Weather

Find your local four day weather report here.

Listening To Radio Win With Heart

Make Heart the soundtrack to your day and you could be a winner with great prizes up for grabs throughout the day.

Follow Heart Cambridgeshire on Twitter