Royston Station To Make Parking Easier With ANPR

We'll soon be able to forget faffing about with coins and tickets, when we park up at Royston train station.

Number plate recognition cameras are going to allow us a little more time and ease to get on our train.

The new systems will be installed by the end of September, and will enable online payments up until midnight on the day of the journey being made.

Royston is one of 25 stations, owned by Great Northern, that'll be getting upgraded technology.

All we'll need to do is enter registration numbers at the payment point, and walk straight through to get the train.

Anyone with a season ticket will be put on the system automatically.