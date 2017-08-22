Royston Station To Make Parking Easier With ANPR

Police In Stamford Not To Blame For Driver Death 2 Years Ago
Independent police investigators say officers, who had spoken to a drunk driver in Stamford minutes before he died, were not to blame for his death.
We'll soon be able to forget faffing about with coins and tickets, when we park up at Royston train station.
Number plate recognition cameras are going to allow us a little more time and ease to get on our train.
The new systems will be installed by the end of September, and will enable online payments up until midnight on the day of the journey being made.
Royston is one of 25 stations, owned by Great Northern, that'll be getting upgraded technology.
All we'll need to do is enter registration numbers at the payment point, and walk straight through to get the train.
Anyone with a season ticket will be put on the system automatically.
Independent police investigators say officers, who had spoken to a drunk driver in Stamford minutes before he died, were not to blame for his death.
A Level Results are out, and one Cambridge sixth form is celebrating 87% of its students getting A or A* grades.
South Lincolnshire farms have been hit hard by rural crime this year, with more than £2million worth of damage done since January.
Network Rail Use Dedicated Rail Crane To Start Lifting De-railed Wagons At Manea
Now playing: The best feel good music
Deposit £10 to get a £40 Welcome Bonus - That's £50 to play bingo, slots and more!*
Over 50 tracks to make you feel-good. New album out now...
Find your local four day weather report here.
Make Heart the soundtrack to your day and you could be a winner with great prizes up for grabs throughout the day.
Comments