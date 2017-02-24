Storm Doris Clean-Up Continues Across The County

Storm Doris may have blown itself out in the early hours of this morning, but it's caused chaos around Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.

As winds hit more than 60mph, trees fell on major roads and lorries were tipped over by the powerful gusts.

UK Power Networks says its engineers have been working through the night across the East of England to get electricity supplies back to homes.

Their latest update estimates Cambridgeshire and Peterborough will be fully switched back on at 2.30pm at the earliest.

More can be found here: http://www.ukpowernetworks.co.uk/internet/en/fault-map/

Trains have suffered too, with power down at Brandon in Suffolk affecting Greater Anglia and East Midlands services.

Rail replacement buses are running between Ely and Norwich.