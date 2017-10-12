Two Charged Over Double Death Crash In Stamford

A man and a woman have been charged over a double death on the A1 at Stamford.

Irina Ivanova Elenkova (36) of Bulgaria, and Kostadin Ivanov Tanev (41) of no fixed address in Turkey, are appearing before Lincoln Magistrates Court this morning.





They were in a lorry, that collided with a car yesterday morning, and two men died.





Both Ms Elenovka and Mr Tanev are charged with causing death by dangerous driving.





Lincs Police say they are still trying to trace the next of kin of the two men who died.



