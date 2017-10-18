Wisbech Valentine's Day Killer Jailed For 18 Years

By Bev Rimmer

A man who killed his friend in Wisbech in a drugs row has been jailed for 18 years.

Mitchell Bird (29) of Cox Close, had allowed Bradley Carter (35) to stay with him, after he had been told to leave his parents' home.





But a row broke out between them on the night of February 14, and Mr Carter returned home with injuries and pain.





He told his mother the next day that Bird had struck him with a hammer.





Five days later, still complaining of pain, Mr Carter was taken to Kings Lynn Hospital - where he collapsed and couldn't be revived.





A post mortem examination showed the cause of death to be a haemorrhage, and delayed rupture of the spleen.





Bird had earlier been found guilty at Cambridge Crown Court, of both attacking, and killing, his old friend.





Mr Carter's mother, Helen Barnes said: "We miss Bradley every day as he was a big part of our family.





"He was a loving son, uncle and father."





Detective Chief Inspector Jerry Waite from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit said: "This has been a complex and challenging investigation where the prosecution has had to prove that the events on 14 February led to Mr Carter's death five days later.



