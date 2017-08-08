Young People's Views Wanted, Says Cambridge City Council

Child Arrests in Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Fall Steeply
Arrests of children in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough have fallen by 71% in six years.
Children in Cambridge are being asked for their say on improving their local area.
Youngsters older than 10 are invited to Young People's Council sessions over the next fortnight.
Cambridgeshire farmers are being urged to paint their batteries BRIGHT PINK, to stop them getting stolen.
Ken O’Toole has been appointed as the new CEO at London Stansted.
More than 250 affordable houses have been confirmed for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.
