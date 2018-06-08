Win: Paloma Faith Newmarket Tickets

Kev and Ros could be getting you in to Newmarket Nights to see Paloma Faith on Friday 22nd June.

The season of live music and horse racing continues with a live performance by Paloma Faith - and we have a chance for you to win Premier Enclosure tickets.

Listen to Heart Breakfast with Kev and Ros just after 7:30am from Monday 11th June until Friday 15th August to get on the guest list.

And stay with Heart for your chance to win more Newmarket Nights Premier Enclosure tickets in the coming weeks.

Terms and conditions

Win Paloma Faith Premier Enclosure Tickets on Heart Cambridgeshire, June 2018

RULES

1. The following rules (“Specific Rules”) together with the general competition terms and conditions (which can be found at http://www.heart.co.uk/terms-conditions/ (the “ Competition Terms and Conditions”) of Global (as defined in the Competition Terms and Conditions apply to ‘Win Paloma Faith Premier Enclosure Tickets’ radio competition (the “Competition") which will run from 11/06/18 to 15/06/18 on Heart Cambridgeshire (the “Radio Station”).

2. Anyone who enters the Competition (an “Entrant”) will be deemed to have read and accepted the Specific Rules and the Competition Terms and Conditions and will be bound by them.

Details of the Competition:

3. To enter the Competition an Entrant must:

Send a text message with the word ‘newmarket’, a space, and their answer to 82122 (the “Text Message Line”). Text messages will be charged at standard network rates. The opening and closing times of the Text Message Line will be given out on air.

4. A clip of a Paloma Faith song will be played on air with the sound of a horse neighing over one particular lyric. Entrants need to correctly identify the missing lyric and text their answer to the text line, as described above.

5. Winners will be drawn at random from all eligible entries with the correct answer received.

Eligibility:

6. Entrants must be aged 18 or above.

Multiple entries:

7. Entry is restricted to one entry per person; duplicate entries will be excluded from the Competition.

Prize:

8. The prize is one pair of Premier Enclosure tickets to Newmarket Nights on Friday 22nd June 2018.

9. Global reserves the right to substitute the prize with another prize at its absolute discretion.