Win Premier Enclosure Tickets To The July Festival At Newmarket

The Moet & Chandon July Festival, one of the highlights of the summer racing season at Newmarket, is just a few weeks away!

And we have your chance to win Premier Enclosure tickets to join us, and fashion guru Gok Wan, for a super stylish afternoon of racing, prizes and a live DJ set by Josh from Heart Breakfast, on Friday 13th July.

Listen to Heart Breakfast with Kev and Ros just after 7:30 am from Monday 2nd July until Friday 6th July to get on the guest list.

And stay with Heart for your chance to win more Newmarket Nights Premier Enclosure tickets in the coming weeks.

Terms and conditions

RULES

1. The following rules (“Specific Rules”) together with the general competition terms and conditions (which can be found at http://www.heart.co.uk/terms-conditions/ (the “ Competition Terms and Conditions”) of Global (as defined in the Competition Terms and Conditions apply to ‘Win Premier Enclosure Tickets To The July Festival At Newmarket’ radio competition (the “Competition") which will run from 02/07/18 to 06/07/18 on Heart Cambridgeshire (the “Radio Station”).

2. Anyone who enters the Competition (an “Entrant”) will be deemed to have read and accepted the Specific Rules and the Competition Terms and Conditions and will be bound by them.

Details of the Competition:

3. To enter the Competition an Entrant must:

Send a text message with the word ‘newmarket’, a space, and their answer to 82122 (the “Text Message Line”). Text messages will be charged at standard network rates. The opening and closing times of the Text Message Line will be given out on air.

4. A clip of Gok Wan speaking will be played on air with sound effects hiding a missing word. Entrants need to correctly identify the missing word from the options given out by the presenters and text their answer to the text line, as described above.

5. Winners will be drawn at random from all eligible entries with the correct answer received.

Eligibility:

6. Entrants must be aged 18 or above.

Multiple entries:

7. Entry is restricted to one entry per person; duplicate entries will be excluded from the Competition.

Prize:

8. The prize is one pair of Premier Enclosure tickets to The Moet & Chandon July Festival on Friday 13th July, plus £50 spending money. Travel expenses are not included in this prize.

9. Global reserves the right to substitute the prize with another prize at its absolute discretion.