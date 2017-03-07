Join Us To Trek Machu Picchu For Global's Make Some Noise

Imagine trekking through the clouds, high in The Andes, to discover an ancient world – the lost city of Machu Picchu. It’s a view you’ll never forget.

Join us on this incredible trek from 30th March – 8th April 2018, and help change the lives of disadvantaged youngsters across the UK by raising money for Global’s Make Some Noise.

This ten-day experience will see you head to Peru, to discover the world heritage site and explore parts which many tourists don’t ordinarily get to see. You’ll explore the Inca capital of Cusco, hike in the Peruvian Andes and finally, reach the ancient lost city of Machu Picchu, situated 2,430m above the Sacred Valley. If you have an adventurous spirit, then this is the perfect challenge for you.

Want to know more? You can read a detailed day-by-day itinerary for the trip here .

We ask participants to pay a non-refundable registration fee of £395 and commit to raising a minimum of £3,975 for Global’s Make Some Noise, to enable us to keep supporting brilliant small projects in the UK, helping youngsters and their families living with illness, disability or lack of opportunity.

In return, you’ll receive:

– International flights to and from the UK, meals and accommodation during the challenge.

– First class support from the Make Some Noise team to help you reach your fundraising target. You’ll be put in contact with a dedicated member of staff, who’ll be on hand to advise you every step of the way.

– Fundraising materials including t-shirts, collection buckets and tins as requested.

– A dedicated Facebook group, where you can get to know the other trekkers taking on this bucket-list challenge.

– Regular email updates packed with fundraising tips and tricks – and maybe even an appearance or two from some of your favourite Global presenters!

– An invite to visit Global HQ in London to meet other participants ahead of your trip.

– A Global’s Make Some Noise t-shirt to wear with pride during your trek.

– A guarantee that the money you raise really will make a difference.

The experience is run by our trekking partner, Charity Challenge, who have over 16 years experience in delivering stunning treks to thousands of fundraisers. You’ll be travelling with like-minded people, all raising money for the same great cause. So go on, do something extraordinary and sign up now.

Do you have a question? No problem. Just get in touch with us on trek@makesomenoise.com or call the team on 0345 606 0990.