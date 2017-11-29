Here’s The Last Date To Send Your 2017 Christmas Post To The UK And Abroad!

By Alice Westoby

Don't miss the deadline for Christmas post in 2017 - here's everything you need to know.

The UK and the world can feel like a small place thanks to social media and the luxuries of smartphone features like video calling but in reality, it's not and Christmas time can be a stark reminder of this fact when it comes to sending cards and gifts.

So to save you missing the Christmas post deadlines this year when you're mailing gifts to loved ones spread across the country or the world, here is all you need to know...

The international last posting dates listed are for all International Standard and all International Tracking and Signature services by Royal Mail - you can view the list on their website and they even have a handy printable PDF that you can pin on the fridge to make sure you don't forget.

So if you're sending a card down under to Australia or popping a parcel in the post for relatives in Wales there is no excuse to be late this Christmas if you are well informed.

Get organised and good luck with the Christmas shopping!