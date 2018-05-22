£30 million to fix potholes on Cornwall's roads

So far this year 16,547 potholes have already been recorded on Cornwall's roads.

Potholes and road maintenance across Cornwall will get £30 million over three years.

Ten million pounds of Highways capital funding will be brought forward to deal with the maintenance backlog and respond to resident concerns about the state of Cornwall’s roads, bringing the total budget for 2018/19 up to £36.2m.

Council leader Adam Paynter said: “Compared to many other local authority networks, our roads are in good condition, but if we don’t take more proactive action, we will face real issues.

“Some increases in capital funding from central government and one-off capital injections via funds such as the pothole grant have helped, but a prolonged wet and cold winter and two significant snow events have made our roads even more susceptible to damage.

“We need to take urgent action to eliminate the conditions which promote the formation of potholes, or we will face the same problems every year".

You can report a pothole to the council HERE.

Cornwall Council is responsible for a highway network of 7,350Km (approx. 4500 miles).

The Council’s highway network currently faces an accumulated maintenance backlog in excess of £284m.