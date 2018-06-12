Appeal After Vicious Assault In Camborne

12 June 2018, 17:25

Generic Police Pic

Two men have been assaulted at Tuckingmill Valley Park in Camborne.

Police say it happened on Saturday afternoon at around 4:30pm and was an unprovoked attack.

One of the young men was set upon by a teenager who head-butted and punched him to the floor, before two other people joined in by kicking and punching him multiple times.

He was left with a black eye and lots of cuts and bruises. 

Another man tried to intervene and break up the fight but he was then punched several times and was left with a broken jaw.

Officers say they think what happened was filmed by a number of people using the skate bowls and they want anyone with footage of the incident to get in touch with them. 

 

Latest News

See more Latest News

BHS audit partner at PwC faces fine and 15-year ban

Marcus Rashford sustains 'slight knock' in England training

WAGs to have 'much lower profile' at World Cup than in previous tournaments

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News