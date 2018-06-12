Appeal After Vicious Assault In Camborne

Two men have been assaulted at Tuckingmill Valley Park in Camborne.

Police say it happened on Saturday afternoon at around 4:30pm and was an unprovoked attack.

One of the young men was set upon by a teenager who head-butted and punched him to the floor, before two other people joined in by kicking and punching him multiple times.

He was left with a black eye and lots of cuts and bruises.

Another man tried to intervene and break up the fight but he was then punched several times and was left with a broken jaw.

Officers say they think what happened was filmed by a number of people using the skate bowls and they want anyone with footage of the incident to get in touch with them.