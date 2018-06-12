Avoid Getting A Red Card During The World Cup

Devon & Cornwall Police and Dorset Police are advising people of the consequences of drinking too much and letting their emotions get the better of them during this summer's World Cup.

Russia 2018 starts on 14 June for a month-long festival of football featuring 32 nations from across the globe, including England.

Incidences of alcohol-related violence and domestic abuse often increase during the summer months, especially when there is a large sporting event taking place.

Detective Chief Inspector Craig McWhinnie of Devon & Cornwall Police, said:

"Those who commit domestic abuse or violence risk arrest and could find themselves served with a Domestic Violence Prevention Order from the Civil Court which could see them banned from seeing their family.

"Our advice to victims would be that if you are worried that you may be at risk of domestic abuse, don't wait - contact the police or any of our partner agencies and you will receive the help that you need. Domestic abuse is never ok. Passionate support of any sport does not justify domestic violence."

Police are working closely with partner agencies, bars, pubs and social clubs to help them prepare for the tournament, to make them aware of their responsibilities and to encourage people to drink responsibly.

DCI McWhinnie added: "During the World Cup there is increased potential for drivers to still be over the limit the morning after as some of the matches are scheduled in the evening, and people may be drinking later than they usually would.

"We are reminding people to be sensible, not get too carried away and to drink responsibly. Please don't drink and drive as you could lose your licence, your job or even take a life - it's simply not worth the risk.

"We will also be monitoring incidents and arrests both here and in Russia linked to the football, with a view to applying to the courts for football banning orders where appropriate.

"Those in the UK who had an existing football banning order have already been prevented from leaving the country until the Russia 2018 has ended."

In an emergency, always call 999. If you or someone you know is being abused, help is available:

National Domestic Abuse helpline: 0808 2000247

Domestic abuse support: www.domesticabusehelp.co.uk

Drinking responsibly: www.drinkaware.co.uk