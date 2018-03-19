Hazardous Driving Conditions After Snow

More treacherous driving conditions are expected tonight and in to tomorrow morning.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for ice across Devon and Cornwall.

Some areas have been affected by significant snowfall, which has led to very challenging driving conditions and disruption across the road network.

Cars continue to get stuck due to high winds and drifting - Many unprepared for the conditions #beastfromtheast2 #HeartNews pic.twitter.com/y3iyYBCLyp — Heart Devon News (@HeartDevonNews) March 19, 2018

A number of people have abandoned their cars and there have been several collisions.

Devon and Cornwall Police are advising us to avoid travelling when it is dark and to take the weather warnings seriously because ice is making travelling potentially dangerous.

A lot of rural routes are impassable and Exmoor, Lyton, Lynmouth and Coombe Martin are currently cut off.

Devon Highways and partners are trying to clear the roads and enable access to these areas.

Officers are also asking motorists to avoid the moors today and tomorrow due to the dangerous driving conditions.

Primary routes are currently passable with care.

People travelling on foot are also being told to take extra care because it is likely to become very slippery underfoot

The advice is still not to travel unless it is essential but if you have to go out, make sure to carry additional warm clothing/footwear, food, drink, a charged mobile phone, and ensure your vehicle has a full tank of fuel.