Man Arrested After Fire In Truro

Police have arrested a man in connection with a fire in Truro.

Several homes were damaged following the blaze on Merrifield Close, Trehavern, early on Wednesday morning.

There were no injuries as a result of the fire and all residents have been rehoused.

An investigation is currently underway into the circumstances surrounding the fire.

A 40-year-old man from Truro has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent and is currently in police custody awaiting further questioning.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident, anyone with information is asked to contact the, via 101 quoting crime reference CR/051662/18.