Man Kidnapped in Falmouth

Police are investigating after a member of the public called them to say they had witnessed a man being kidnapped in Falmouth on Sunday afternoon.

The caller said he was chased by a woman onto Smithick Hill and then a black Citroen C4 Cactus car drove at him at speed, forcing him to stop.

DS Scott Ellwood said: “The woman assaulted the man several times causing him to fall to the floor where he was assaulted further before being put into the car by the woman and an unknown male driver.

“We are concerned for the welfare of the victim and his whereabouts. We have had no further reports and have yet to hear from any victim reporting this incident.

“We are appealing for anyone else who witnessed the incident and appealing for the victim himself to contact us and make himself known so that we can ensure his safety and to clarify the incident.”

A man has been arrested on suspicion of assault, kidnap and possession of a controlled drug.

The 21 year old, from Helston, has been released pending further enquiries.