Police Chief Backs National Memorial Campaign

UK Police Memorial
04:43
A nationwide campaign to fund a UK police memorial has been launched.
The campaign will raise funds to build a new memorial at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire.
The memorial will be inscribed with the names of over 1,400 police officers and staff who have died from injuries they sustained while carrying out their lawful duties.
It's being backed by Devon and Cornwall police and the Police Federation.
Chief Constable Shaun Sawyer said: “Devon and Cornwall Police fully support the national campaign which seeks to raise awareness and financial contribution to be placed alongside existing funds in order to create a permanent National Police Memorial to remember fallen police officers and police staff who made the ultimate sacrifice whilst on duty.
“The Police memorial is a lasting tribute and will be located at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire.
“Many members of the public have supported policing during the times when officers and staff lose their lives on duty, whether within this force of nationally. Even at a time of austerity, where monies are incredibly tight, I am hopeful that they will therefore, also consider supporting this initiative.”
The memorial merges the physical and digital presence to convey the story of policing and the people behind the badge who have made the ultimate sacrifice.
It will be a focal point and used to inform people about the history of our police service and the vital role it plays in society. Fundraising has already taken place for a permanent memorial for police officers and police staff with over £2.5m being raised but a total of £4m is required to establish the memorial and associated projects.
Anyone who wants to know more about the UK Police Memorial, to make a donation or get involved in fundraising activity should visit the website www.ukpolicememorial.org
