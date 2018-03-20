Police Trace Last Movements Of Newquay Man

Police are trying to trace the last movements of a man who's body was found on Fistral Beach in Newquay.

Dylan Henty was found on Wednesday 21st February, four days after last being seen.

The death is not being treated as suspicious, but police are conducting enquiries on behalf of the coroner.

PC Verity Veal said: “Dylan, aged 47, left his supported accommodation in Newquay at around 5pm on Saturday 17 February 2018.

“We are interested in hearing from anyone who may have seen Dylan in between this time and the time when his body was located.

“Dylan was described as white, with dark brown hair worn in a ponytail. He was 6ft 2ins tall and of slim build. He had hazel coloured eyes.

“Dylan was last seen wearing dark blue jeans and a green checked shirt, a black beanie hat and black trainers. Dylan had a brain tumour which caused issues with his speech and he would possibly have appeared to be confused or agitated.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Newquay CID via 101@dc.police.uk or by calling 101 quoting reference number EN/002827/18.