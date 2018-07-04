Police warning to under 18s in Newquay

4 July 2018, 09:30

Police seize alcohol in Newquay

Teenagers are being told there are no under 18 nights in Newquay for the next two weeks.

Police in Newquay are warning teenagers, that they will be dealt with if they're found with alcohol. 

Operation Exodus sees officers patrolling the town, as youngsters visit to celebrate the end of their exams. 

Police say they've already seized alcohol and nitrous oxide - also known as laughing gas- from youngsters in Newquay.

Inhaling nitrous oxide can cause vomiting , unconsciousness and even death and police say they will seize any canisters they find. 

Parents are being warned that all under 18 "dry nights" in Newquay have been cancelled for the next two weeks, meaning teenagers will not be able to get in to any bars or clubs in the town. 

Officers are working with Cornwall council and local businesses to crack down on underage drinking. 

As part of this they're meeting teenagers at the train station, offering advice about anti-social behaviour and alcohol-related issues in the town.

Newquay Police Inspector Dave Meredith says "Police can and will seize alcohol from anybody drinking in any public area. This includes beaches and sand dunes".

Trending on Heart

Latest News

See more Latest News

Royal Cornwall Hospital

Chief Executive of Royal Cornwall Hospitals Trust to stand down

Counter-terror police investigate Amesbury substance after pair fall ill

Real Madrid deny agreeing Kylian Mbappe fee with PSG

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News