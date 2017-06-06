Report Of Serious Offences In Looe

How To Talk To Children About Terror Attacks
Child bereavement charity gives advice on speaking to children about the events in Manchester
Did you live in the Downs area of Looe, Cornwall between 1999 and 2005?
Police are investigating a report of a series of serious offences which happened at that location between those years.
The victim was between the ages of 12 and 18.
Detectives are now appealing to anyone who may have lived in the area or visited around the time of the offences as they may have vital information which could help them with their enquiries.
The man police are seeking is described as white with dark hair, brown eyes, and stubble, approximately 6’ tall and is likely to now be in his forties.
He often dressed casually, with paint flecked clothes and battered white trainers.
It is believed he lived locally and frequented ‘The Downs’ in Looe during the afternoons.
These are fields and woods on a hill at edge of Looe used mainly by dog walkers.
The man possibly owned, or had access to, a dog named Molly.
He also had access to a large blue van.
Detective Constable Sarah Robinson, from the Sexual Offences and Domestic Abuse Investigation Team (SODAIT) in Exeter, said:"These offences occurred during school holidays over a number of years, during which a young girl was befriended, and groomed by her abuser, who went on to commit increasingly serious physical and sexual offences against her.
"I appreciate that these incidents happened a long time ago but if anyone has any memory of this man or can offer any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, then please get in touch."
If you have any information that could help the police, please email 101@dc.police.uk or call 101 quoting police crime reference CR/134586/13 .
You can also give information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or through the charity’s website at www.crimestoppers-org.uk
Child bereavement charity gives advice on speaking to children about the events in Manchester
He’ll serve at least 19 years
The Chief Constable of Devon and Cornwall police is backing a campaign to honour fallen officers
He did it! 101 year old Verdun Hayes becomes World's oldest skydiver
7pm - 10pm
Text 'HEART' to 82122
Now playing: The best feel good music
Deposit £10 to get a £40 Welcome Bonus - That's £50 to play bingo, slots and more!*
Over 50 tracks to make you feel-good. New album out now...
Find your local four day weather report here.
What's happening on the roads where you are?
Make Heart the soundtrack to your day and you could be a winner with great prizes up for grabs throughout the day.
Check all the latest reports round Cornwall
Find out more about some of the companies advertising on Heart.
Comments