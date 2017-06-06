Report Of Serious Offences In Looe

Did you live in the Downs area of Looe, Cornwall between 1999 and 2005?

Police are investigating a report of a series of serious offences which happened at that location between those years.

The victim was between the ages of 12 and 18.

Detectives are now appealing to anyone who may have lived in the area or visited around the time of the offences as they may have vital information which could help them with their enquiries.

The man police are seeking is described as white with dark hair, brown eyes, and stubble, approximately 6’ tall and is likely to now be in his forties.

He often dressed casually, with paint flecked clothes and battered white trainers.

It is believed he lived locally and frequented ‘The Downs’ in Looe during the afternoons.

These are fields and woods on a hill at edge of Looe used mainly by dog walkers.

The man possibly owned, or had access to, a dog named Molly.

He also had access to a large blue van.

Detective Constable Sarah Robinson, from the Sexual Offences and Domestic Abuse Investigation Team (SODAIT) in Exeter, said:"These offences occurred during school holidays over a number of years, during which a young girl was befriended, and groomed by her abuser, who went on to commit increasingly serious physical and sexual offences against her.

"I appreciate that these incidents happened a long time ago but if anyone has any memory of this man or can offer any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, then please get in touch."

If you have any information that could help the police, please email 101@dc.police.uk or call 101 quoting police crime reference CR/134586/13 .

You can also give information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or through the charity’s website at www.crimestoppers-org.uk