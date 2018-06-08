Three Convicted Over Forged Will

Three people have been convicted for their part in forging a will.

It relates to the death of Peter Ascott, in 2012 , who had left the bulk of his estate to the charity Christian Aid.

A day after his death his nephew produced a forged will he claimed had been signed by Mr Ascott two months earlier, leaving him most of the estate instead.

Hedley Venning's will was witnessed by Sally Clarke and Stephen Martin who stated that they had been present when it was signed.

Hedley Venning, aged 55 from Boscastle was convicted of conspiracy to make a false instrument namely a will intending it to be accepted as genuine, conspiracy to pervert the course of justice, fraud by false representation and money laundering and jailed for five and a half years.

Sally Clarke aged 57 from Cobham, Surrey and Stephen Martin aged 52 from Boscastle were also convicted of conspiracy to make a false instrument and conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

They both received two year sentences, suspended for two years, plus substantial unpaid work sentences and