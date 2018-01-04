Arrest After Mum Killed In Dorchester Hit And Run

Dorset detectives investigating a mum's death in a hit and run have made an arrest.

They're questioning a woman from Dorchester on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and other offences.

Erika Prisacaru died last week after being struck as she crossed The Grove in the town.

Police were called at 7.46pm on Wednesday 27 December 2017 to reports of a collision between a pedestrian and a car on The Grove.

The female pedestrian - 39-year-old Erika Prisacaru from Dorchester - was taken to Dorset County Hospital, but she died from her injuries. She leaves behind her six-year-old son Andrei who is now being cared for by relatives. Erika's distraught family continues to be supported by specially-trained officers.

In a statement, Erika's family said:

"On Wednesday 27 December 2017 Erika Prisacaru - much loved daughter of Maria and loving mother of six-year-old Andrei - was sadly hit by a car on The Grove, Dorchester.

"The car driver did not stop and left Erika seriously injured, lying in the road. She was taken to hospital but sadly died of her injuries.

"Words cannot describe how we feel. Our lives are destroyed and we feel empty and without hope.

"We please ask the driver, or whoever knows who the driver is, to do the right thing and contact the police. We ask for privacy at this time of grief and mourning."

A 27-year-old local woman has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, failing to stop at the scene of a collision and perverting the course of justice and is assisting officers with enquiries.

Inspector Joe Pardey, of the traffic unit, said:

"As part of ongoing enquiries, officers have arrested a woman in connection with this collision. A vehicle has also been seized.

"I am renewing my appeal to anyone who saw a dark-coloured Audi A3 in either The Grove or Brewery Square at the relevant times on Wednesday 27 December to please call Dorset Police.

"I would also ask for any motorists who were in these areas and have dash cam on board to please contact us."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email SCIT@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting incident number 3:315. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.