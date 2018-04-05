Man Detained After Poole Police Officer Assault

A man's been detained under the Mental Health Act, after a female police officer was attacked in Poole.

She'd been responding to reports someone was smashing vehicles and homes with a hammer in Dale Close last night (Wednesday 4 April). The officer suffered minor injuries.

At 10.06pm, Dorset Police received a report of a man banging on the door of an address in Dale Close. It was reported that the offender used a hammer to cause damage to a number of vehicles in the area and also to windows of properties in the street.

It is alleged that, when officers arrived at the scene, the man attempted to seriously assault a female police officer. She sustained minor injuries as a result of the incident.

A 35-year-old Poole man was arrested on suspicion of assault, affray, criminal damage, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and attempted murder. He has since been detained under the Mental Health Act.

Detective Inspector Neil Third, of Bournemouth and Poole CID, said:

"Our investigation into the incident continues and we are making a number of enquiries in the local area today.

"We are still appealing for anyone who has found that their vehicle has been damaged in the Dale Close and Dale Road area overnight to contact police.

"Also, we urge anyone who witnessed the incident, and has not yet spoken to police, to please get in touch.

"I would like to reassure the community that officers from the local neighbourhood policing team are available and can be approached by members of the public with any concerns."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting incident number 4:492. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.