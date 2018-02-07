Arrests After Death Of Baby In Poole

A man and woman have been questioned on suspicion of murder - after the death of a baby in Poole.

The two-month-old girl was found not breathing on Saturday, at a home in Sunnyside Road in Upper Parkstone.

Police say more tests are needed on the cause of death.

At around 7.20am on Saturday 3 February, officers were called to an address in Sunnyside Road following a report from the ambulance service of a two-month-old baby who was not breathing. The baby girl was taken to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

At this stage her death is being treated as unexplained and an investigation has been launched into the circumstances surrounding the death.

An initial port-mortem examination was carried out yesterday, but the cause is unascertained pending further tests.

Detective Inspector Richard Dixey, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said:

"Every child who dies suddenly has the right to have their unexplained death fully investigated so the cause can be identified.

"We are currently carrying out a range of enquiries in order to establish the full circumstances surrounding the very tragic death of this baby girl.

"I would ask that her family is given privacy at this extremely difficult time."

Officers have been liaising with the coroner and investigations have included an examination of the scene and house-to-house enquiries in the area.

A 28-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman, both from Poole, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and have been released under investigation while police enquiries continue.

DI Dixey said:

"As the public would expect, we have a duty to investigate all potential lines of enquiry and must arrest people for any suspected offences to ensure a fair legal process that protects those people."