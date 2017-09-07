Bestival Held In Dorset After IOW Move

Now Playing
Let Her Go Passenger Download 'Let Her Go' on iTunes
7 September 2017, 08:07
There's a new home for one of the South Coast's biggest festivals, as it moves from the Isle of Wight to Dorset.
Bestival starts later at Lulworth Estate, where sister event Camp Bestival is already held. It's after organisers said it was proving difficult to get people over to the Island.
Rag N Bone Man, Pet Shop Boys and Dizzee Rascal are among the acts on stage between 7-10 September.
Organiser Rob Da Bank said:
“Well what an adventure this promises to be… we have a beautiful new home with a massive castle in the middle of it, acres of beautiful woodland and forest, a sea view and the dramatic Jurassic coastline. Going back to our roots with Josie da Bank’s hand-drawn artwork, reviving all our favourite stages from 14 years of Bestival history and going out with all our headliners for the first time ever together, we’re pretty excited at Bestival HQ.
"From pop to grime, hip-hop to techno, folk to classical and every style in between we are reclaiming our place as the funnest, most adventurous, musically savvy and downright magical festival on the map. Please come along for the ride. and remember Increase the Peace.”