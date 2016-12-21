Body Found Of Missing Bournemouth Man

The body of a missing 84-year-old man from Bournemouth has been found on Boscombe beach.

Police say it's been identified as Albert Alt and his family have been told. His death's not being treated as suspicious.

Albert was last seen by a neighbour in the lounge of his home in Seafield Road in the Tuckton area of Bournemouth at 11pm on Sunday 18 December. He had not been seen or heard from since and was reported missing by a worried family member at 8.42pm on Monday 19 December.



Albert’s car, mobile phone, glasses and hearing aid have all been left at home.



A search operation to find Albert involved ground searches, Coastguard, and the NPAS helicopter.

A Dorset Police statement said:

'Officers were called to the beach at around 7.50am today, Wednesday 21 December, to reports that the body of a man had been discovered.

'The body has been identified as that of missing Bournemouth man Albert Alt.

'Albert, 84, was last seen at his Bournemouth address on Sunday 18 December 2016.

'His family have been informed of the discovery and the coroner has been notified.

'His death is not being treated as suspicious and our thoughts are with Albert's family at this difficult time.'