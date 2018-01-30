Bournemouth Anti-Rough Sleeping Benches Criticised

Bournemouth Council's been criticised for fitting metal bars to the middle of benches, to prevent rough sleeping.

Comments on Facebook have included 'inhumane' and 'hostile'.

The council says it was done to specific benches months ago, after 'numerous complaints' people couldn't sit on them.

The criticism has come after a photo was posted on Facebook by artist Stuart Semple. He wrote:

'This latest piece of hostile design is being retrofitted on all the benches to prevent homeless sleepers. If any of you feel as strongly as I do about these horrendous designs against humanity - make yourself known as I'm hatching a plan and will need some help!'

A Council spokesperson said:

'In Bournemouth we deliver a wide range of services for homeless people, including providing approximately 150 hostel bed spaces for homeless people and funding the St Mungo’s rough sleeper assertive outreach team.

'As a Council, we need to maintain a careful balance between our responsibility to the wider public to ensure that amenities are available to them, and our duty of care to vulnerable members of our community, including people rough sleeping.

'Changes were made to a small number of benches in very specific locations in the town centre several months ago, and only following numerous complaints by members of the public and local traders. The complaints related to a number of the benches being unavailable to members of the public throughout the day due to people lying on them during the daytime.

'Our Homelessness Strategy ensures we work closely with partner agencies including Social Services, drug and alcohol treatment and healthcare teams to ensure customers can receive the support they need and are given access to support services including the hostel spaces and long term help.

'We encourage anyone who is concerned about someone who is rough sleeping to pass this information to the rough sleeper team by visiting www.streetlink.org.uk or calling 0300 500 0914.'

(Photo: Stuart Semple)