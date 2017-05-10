Bournemouth Drug Dealers Ordered To Pay Money

Three drug dealers have been ordered to pay up more than £300,000 after a police investigation into cannabis factories across Bournemouth.

The trio were jailed in 2015 after several factories were uncovered. They'll spend longer in prison if they don't pay within three months.

David Hugh Cameron, aged 60 and of Poole, was sentenced to six years in prison on Thursday 19 November 2015 after admitting charges of conspiracy to supply cannabis, conspiracy to produce cannabis and acquiring, using or possessing criminal property.

Iain Cameron, 34 and of Poole, was jailed for three years and four months on the same date after pleading guilty to the same charges.

On Thursday 3 December 2015 Nicholas Trott, 35 and of Bournemouth, was also jailed for three years and four months after admitting conspiracy to supply cannabis, conspiracy to produce cannabis and acquiring, using or possessing criminal property.

The three men had been arrested on 22 May 2012 following an investigation by Dorset Police that uncovered a cannabis factory in a garage at an address in Dornie Road, Poole.

Subsequent enquiries revealed a number of other cannabis factories in the Bournemouth, Poole and Ferndown areas.

Following their sentencing hearings, all three men were subject to confiscation proceedings under the Proceeds of Crime Act overseen by officers from Dorset Police's Economic Crime Unit.

The investigation established that the total benefit figure obtained by David Cameron through his offending was £350,000 with Iain Cameron benefitting by £223,320 and Trott by £204,158.85.

At a hearing at Bournemouth Crown Court on Monday 8 May 2017 David Cameron was ordered to pay £275,000 - the majority of which is to be raised from the sale of his property portfolio.

The available amount that Iain Cameron was ordered to pay was £26,820.50 and Trott was ordered to pay £4,158.85.

If the sums are not paid David Cameron will face a further prison sentence of 30 months, Iain Cameron will face 12 months in prison and Trott 10 weeks after which time the money will still have to be paid.

As with all Proceeds of Crime confiscation orders, the outstanding benefit figure is still owed and the case will be reviewed in the future to ascertain if the defendants have acquired further assets.

Detective Sergeant Andrew Kennard, of the Economic Crime Unit, said: "I hope this case serves as a reminder to the public that Dorset Police will use the Proceeds of Crime Act legislation to take illegal earnings from criminals at every opportunity."