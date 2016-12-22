Bournemouth Murder Investigation After Injured Woman Dies

A murder investigation's underway after a woman, found injured outside a Bournemouth supermarket, died in hospital.

At around 10.28pm on Tuesday 13 December 2016 Dorset Police received a report by the ambulance service that a local woman had been found with serious injuries outside Charminster Supermarket in Charminster Road.

The incident was subsequently linked to an alleged assault at an address in nearby Shelbourne Road and it is believed that the injured woman had made her way from that address to the supermarket where calls were made to emergency services.

The woman, now named by detectives as 25-year-old Hayley Wall, was taken to hospital with serious head injuries. She died in hospital in the early hours of today, Thursday 22 December. Her family have been informed and the coroner notified.

A CCTV image of three witnesses has been issued (above).

A murder investigation is now underway, led by detectives from Dorset Police's Major Crime Investigation Team (MCIT).

Christopher Wall, 58 and of Bournemouth, has been charged with wounding with intent and is next due to appear before Bournemouth Crown Court on Thursday 19 January 2017. The victim and charged man were known to each other.

A 44-year-old local man, who had been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, was released with no further action.

Senior investigating officer Neil Devoto, of MCIT, said:

"Hayley's family have been informed of this very sad news and our thoughts are with them at this extremely difficult time.

"I would urge anyone who witnessed or heard the incident in Shelbourne Road to please contact Dorset Police.

"I believe that Hayley left her home in Shelbourne Road and walked to Charminster Road having suffered a head injury. I am keen to speak to three women who cared for Hayley outside the supermarket on Charminster Road between 9pm and 10.30pm before the ambulance arrived.

"I am now issuing a CCTV image of these witnesses and I would ask them to come forward as they may have information that could help our investigation.

"I would also like to speak to anyone else who may have passed Hayley as she walked from Shelbourne Road into Charminster Road during that time.

"A detailed investigation is now underway. I would like to remind members of the public that legal proceedings are active in this case and it would be entirely inappropriate for Dorset Police to comment further ahead of the trial. It is vital that the justice system is allowed to follow its course."



Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting incident number 13:426. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.