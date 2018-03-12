Bournemouth Woman Dies In A35 Crash

A woman from Bournemouth has been killed in a two-vehicle crash on the A35.

Her car and a people carrier collided near Bere Regis yesterday morning. Five other people are in hospital with serious injuries, after being cut free.

At around 8.39am on Sunday 11 March 2018, a two vehicle collision occurred two miles from Bere Regis toward Poole involving a silver Vauxhall Astra and a silver Peugeot people carrier.

The driver of the Astra - a 35-year-old woman from Bournemouth - died at the scene. Her family has been informed and the coroner notified.

Five people travelling in the Peugeot were trapped in the vehicle and had to be freed by firefighters from Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue. The driver - a 55-year man from Poole - sustained serious injuries and was taken by air ambulance to Southampton General Hospital for treatment.

Four other passengers sustained serious injuries and were also taken to hospital for treatment by ambulance.

Police Sergeant Craig Tatton, of the traffic unit, said:

"I am appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the manner of driving of either vehicle immediately prior to the incident to please contact Dorset Police.

"I would like to thank the public for their patience during the road closures, which have been absolutely necessary to allow us to treat the injured casualties and establish the circumstances of the collision."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email at scit@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting incident number 11:133. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.